Coming Up Sunday: A decade after Katrina, Jindal, Landrieu

(CBS News) -- Ten years ago this week Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, devastating the iconic American city and the Gulf Coast. New Orleans is still in recovery and is reflecting on the catastrophe this week.

Sunday on Face the Nation, GOP Presidential candidate and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will join us from New Orleans to talk about efforts to rebuild the city. Jindal was a Congressman during the disaster and worked to provide aid to thousands displaced by the storm. We'll also ask the candidate about the state of his campaign, the latest polls, and get his thoughts on Donald Trump's new immigration plan.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will also join us to discuss the recovery and rebirth of the city. Mayor Landrieu told CBS News this week, "It really was a magnificent story of neighbor helping neighbor. And then everybody from the country and the world coming to help us. And so from a very grateful city, one of the things we want to do this week is say thank you to the rest of the nation and the rest of the world for helping lift us up." We'll talk to the Mayor about how far New Orleans has come and what else needs to be done.

To reflect on their coverage of the storm ten years ago and its aftermath, we'll talk with American historian Douglas Brinkley and Getty photojournalist Mario Tama who were both in New Orleans during the storm. Brinkley wrote the award winning book, "The Great Deluge," which showcases accounts told by survivors themselves. Tama has continued to go back to the city to see its progress over the years. "Every time I go back it gets a little bit better. There's just an increment that's notched up each time," Tama told Face the Nation. "The last time I was down there the joy and the spirit and the energy of New Orleans really has recovered and there's no one that can deny that." Tama has gained notoriety for his collection of photos featured in "Coming Back: New Orleans Resurgent."

We'll talk with pollster Ann Selzer, the force behind the Selzer Score, about the latest Bloomberg Politics/Des Moines Register Iowa Poll.

We'll also check in with the Chief Economist of Moody's Analytics Mark Zandi on the ups and downs of this week's stock market. He'll break down what the worst day for stocks this year means for U.S. investors.

The 2016 race is once again keeping journalists and pollsters on alert as two unlikely candidates are surging ahead in the polls. Donald Trump has widened his lead while still making controversial remarks about immigration. Bernie Sanders is gaining momentum against Hillary Clinton. This Sunday our panel will discuss the latest on all these fronts. We'll be joined by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg, Washington Post's Ed O'Keefe, The New York Times Magazine's Mark Leibovich, and CBS News Correspondent Julianna Goldman to discuss the political response to Hurricane Katrina 10 years later and this week's polls.

