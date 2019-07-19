Comic-Con 2019: What to expect from the Star Trek panel in San Diego

ET Live

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the four-day comic book and pop-culture entertainment event, is in full swing. Spanning 19 rooms of the San Diego Convention Center and six additional nearby venues, the program line-up is where media giants showcase and tease their new content for the upcoming year, featuring everything from movie trailers to video games.

Star Trek Panel at Comic-Con International 2019

"Star Trek" will make its Hall H Comic-Con debut this year with a 90-minute panel titled "Enter the Star Trek Universe." With a seating capacity of 6,500, Hall H is the main stage of Comic-Con International and where the largest announcements in the industry take place.

The panel will feature cast members and content from "Star Trek: Discovery," which is getting a third season, the new animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Star Trek: Picard," featuring the return of Sir Patrick Stewart to the titular role.

"Discovery" cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating the conversation.

Fans will finally get a first look at the new animated comic series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Executive producer Mike McMahan of "Rick & Morty" fame will lead the panel, which is slated to have "surprise guests."

Steward will lead the "Star Trek: Picard" panel accompanied by executive producers and several other cast members, including Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. The teaser trailer only depicted Picard and an unknown voice, so not much is known about the characters the actors will portray.

In addition to a panel, "Picard" will also be featured in a special exhibition celebrating Patrick Stewart's return to his iconic role. The "Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty" exhibit showcases original set props, costumes and other artifacts tracing Captain Picard's personal life and career in Starfleet, including his Ressikan flute, the Picard family photo album and Starfleet uniforms. It will also feature costumes and other props from the new series.

