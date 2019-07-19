New Star Trek panels at Comic-Con showcase "Picard," "Discovery," and new animated series "Lower Decks"

ET Live

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the four-day comic book and pop-culture entertainment event, is in full swing. Spanning 19 rooms of the San Diego Convention Center and six additional nearby venues, the program line-up is where media giants showcase and tease their new content for the upcoming year, featuring everything from movie trailers to video games.

Entertainment Tonight will be broadcasting live from SDCC with exclusive interviews from panel speakers all weekend. You can watch full coverage from ET Live in the player above.

All the Star Trek Panels at Comic-Con International 2019

"Star Trek" will make its Hall H Comic-Con debut this year with three back-to-back panels lasting 90 minutes titled "Enter the Star Trek Universe." With a seating capacity of 6,500, Hall H is the main stage of Comic-Con International and where the largest announcements in the industry take place.

The panels will feature cast members and content from "Star Trek: Discovery," which is getting a third season, the new animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Star Trek: Picard," featuring the return of Sir Patrick Stewart to the titular role.

"Star Trek: Discovery"

The first panel starts at 11:30 a.m. PT and will focus on "Star Trek: Discovery", which finished its second season in April. "Discovery" cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating the conversation.

The panel is expected to reveal some of the new cast members that will appear in Season 3. There will also be an update on Short Treks – the series of short films released online before the start of Season 2. From what has been teased, it sounds like fans will be getting more ahead of Season 3.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks"

Immediately following the "Discovery" panel, fans will finally get a first look at the new animated comic series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Executive producer Mike McMahan of "Rick & Morty" fame will lead the panel, which is slated to have "surprise guests." The panel is expected to begin at 11:50 a.m. and will discuss the casting for the series, and reveal the very first footage.

"Star Trek: Picard" panel features Patrick Stewart

Arguably the panel Trekkies are anticipating the most, at 12:10 p.m., Sir Patrick Stewart will take the stage to chat about the highly anticipated "Star Trek: Picard" series. The panel conversation will be followed by a trailer exclusive for Comic-Con and imagery from the show.

Stewart will accompanied on the panel by showrunner Michael Chabon and several other cast members, including Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. The teaser trailer only depicted Picard and an unknown voice, so not much is known about the characters the actors will portray.

Even more Start Trek on the show floor

In addition to a panel, "Picard" will also be featured in a special exhibition celebrating Patrick Stewart's return to his iconic role. The "Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty" exhibit showcases original set props, costumes and other artifacts tracing Captain Picard's personal life and career in Starfleet, including his Ressikan flute, the Picard family photo album and Starfleet uniforms. It will also feature costumes and other props from the new series.

Star Trek fans who have been waiting for a big splash at a Comic Con are in for even more treats in San Diego. Other Star Trek exhibits include a meet-and-greet session to meet various Star Trek actors, an "immersive transporter experience" and limited edition Star Trek pins available from the Star Trek booth on the convention floor.



