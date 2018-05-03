Comey slams NRA as selling "fear" to gun owners, says he'd make a "crappy candidate"

Continuing his cross-country book tour, former FBI Director James Comey railed against the National Rifle Association and disputed claims that he was considering running for political office. According to the Miami Herald, Comey briefly touched on gun rights in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies, telling readers at a book event in Miami that the NRA "sells fear" to gun owners.

As for specific gun laws that should be put in place to prevent similar shootings like the Parkland, Florida School shooting in February, Comey said he would support "reasonable restrictions" to current laws. He shot down criticism that changing such laws would be a slippery slope.

"It's not a slippery slope, it's a concrete set of stairs built by America's founders," he said. "Let's have these conversations standing there, holding the rails."

As for making his way back to Washington and running for political office, he told supporters that he'd make a "crappy candidate," pointing to his disdain for political fundraising.

"I hate the idea of asking people for money," he told the crowd.

Comey's memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" skyrocketed on bestseller lists even before its publication last month. He says the title was influenced by a conversation with Mr. Trump when he was invited to dine at the White House in January 2017.