"Pizzagate" restaurant survives arson attempt and investigators have a suspect

Comet Ping Pong, the Washington, D.C. pizzeria that internet hoaxers made famous as part of the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, was the alleged victim of arson on Thursday night, and investigators are searching for a suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sent out a tweet Friday night with a picture of a "white male, 25 - 30 years old, with blonde hair, mustache and a beard" saying that the man was "wanted for questioning."

According to the Washington Post, an unidentified patron set fire to a curtain in the back of Comet Ping Pong on Thursday evening. The fire was extinguished by staffers and no one was injured. Because investigators found burned matches and a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid, investigators made the "unanimous" decision that the fire was caused by arson, according to the Post's reporting.

ATF is seeking the pictured suspect for questioning about the January 23, 2019 arson at Comet Pizza, 5037 Connecticut Ave NW. If you have any information contact 1-888-ATF-FIRE. pic.twitter.com/KJd9FqZQt0 — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 25, 2019

The ATF and the Washington, D.C. Police Department did not return calls requesting comment.

Comet made international headlines in 2016 when it became the subject of an alt-right conspiracy theory that said, without any evidence, the pizzeria's owners allowed Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as her former campaign manager to run a child sex ring from the business.

As a result, the pizza place was hammered by thousands of threats and an attempting shooting. A man who said he was investigating the conspiracy theory fired an assault rifle inside the restaurant in December 2016 injuring no one.