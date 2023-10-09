Here's what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day

Whether your town is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day, Columbus Day or treating the start of the week as business as usual, the second Monday of October is a federal holiday in which government offices close their doors.

Some states have chosen to mark the holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day to recognize the mistreatment of Indigenous people and honor their history, but 16 states still exclusively call it Columbus Day, according to Pew Research.

Given that the holiday is inconsistently celebrated — meaning it's a day off with pay at some businesses but just another start to the workweek at others, here's a rundown of what's opened and closed on Monday, October 9:

CLOSED

As it's a federal holiday, government entities like the DMV, libraries and courts are closed.

The U.S. Postal Service is closed, with Columbus Day among 11 holidays in which postal workers get a paid day off and there is no regular mail delivery.

MODIFIED SERVICES

FedEx and FedEx Ground Economy are offering modified services, but the shipper's other services including ground, freight and home deliveries are open as usual.

UPS pickup and delivery services are operating, but UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will need another business day to get to their destinations because of the federal USPS holiday, according to the company. UPS Store locations are open for business.

BANKS AND WALL STREET

Monday is a bank holiday, at least for the Federal Reserve's banks and branches.

Most, but not all, financial institutions take their cue from the Federal Reserve System's schedule.

U.S. banks including Bank of America, Citibank, Regions and Wells Fargo have their branches closed, but Chase and TD Bank are open.

The federal holiday's impact on Wall Street is limited. Both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market are operating as usual, as Monday's holiday is not among the nine market holidays. However, the bond markets that trade U.S. government debt are closed, along with the Fed.

STORES AND RESTAURANTS

Most retailers and restaurants are open, but it's always a good idea to check ahead before heading out.