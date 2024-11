Collins Dictionary's 2024 word of the year is "brat." Here are the 9 others that were finalists.

Collins Dictionary declared "brat" — the album title that became a summer-living ideal — its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase "brat summer," it became "one of the most talked about words of 2024."

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary said.

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Other new and notable words for 2024 include "era," in the sense of "a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character." It's inspired by Taylor Swift's world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary's word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism, "anti-tourism"; "delulu," meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations; and "rawdogging," taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

The other finalists included: "brainrot," "yapping," "supermajority," "romantasy," and "looksmaxxing" — which is "the process of pulling out all the stops to improve your physical appearance using diet, fitness, grooming, even orthodontics, in an effort to boost one's social confidence," according to David Shariatmadari, author of "Don't Believe A Word: From Myths to Misunderstandings – How Language Really Works."

"With many of this year's notable words being popularized by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most 'brat' Word of the Year list ever," said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin's 2023 word of the year was "AI," short for artificial intelligence.

Merriam-Webster typically announces its word of the year in late November. Last year, its word of the year was "authentic."