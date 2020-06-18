Colin Kaepernick to join Medium as only minority board member

Colin Kaepernick is joining Medium's board of directors as the blog site's only minority board member. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist will also help create feature stories for the platform centering around "race and civil rights in America."

Medium CEO Evan Williams announced Kaepernick's new position in a blog post Thursday, writing that the site will partner with Kaepernick's publishing company to create the stories in an effort "to elevate emerging voices from communities of color."

"Kaepernick Publishing's mission is to uplift and elevate voices for Black and Brown communities, something that has been desperately needed in the publishing space," Williams wrote. "Through this partnership, Colin will be publishing across Medium's platform, including a collaboration with Medium's editorial team leading Level and Momentum. He will be sharing his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society, and Medium and Kaepernick Publishing will co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color."

We’re excited to announce our founder, @kaepernick7, will be the newest Board Member @medium. In addition to this, #KaepernickPublishing partners with Medium to further our mission uplifting voices of our communities. pic.twitter.com/FQYYNdTQcP — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) June 18, 2020

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, but hasn't played professionally in four years.

In 2016, he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The peaceful protest sparked backlash from the NFL, as well as President Trump. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league in 2017, alleging that he was not signed due to his protest.

Colin Kaepernick seen May 6, 2019, in New York City. Getty

The possibility of Kaepernick finally returning to the field is growing momentum, writes CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin. The NFL has reversed course from his days as a player, and is now openly encouraging the kind of peaceful protests he started.

Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement saying the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" who were protesting police brutality.

Williams wrote in his post that "the world is finally catching up" to Kaepernick's "vision on racial justice."

"I met Colin a couple years ago and have been wanting to work with him ever since. When he launched Kaepernick Publishing in February, we started a conversation and quickly realized how closely our ideals and sensibilities align," Williams wrote. "I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium."

"I couldn't be more happy to welcome Colin to Medium. He's an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that."