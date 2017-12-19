Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is donating his $10M mansion to charity

DALLAS -- Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are giving back this holiday season. But rather than handing over a check to a charity, they're donating a house — a mansion, actually.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports the couple is gifting their 32,000-square-foot home on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas, which is the largest gift in the history of Barnabas, according to The Hamels Foundation.

Camp Barnabas, which is located in southwest Missouri, is a non-profit organization making dreams come true for individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses. During the past 24 years, the organization has provided life-changing experiences for more than 75,000 campers and missionaries.

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve — there is truly nothing like it," Hamels said. "Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

Barnabas also includes Barnabas Prep, which is a two-year faith-based collegiate program that is based in Branson, Missouri. The program is designed specifically to help students with special needs recognize their strengths and potential.

"Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we've been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp," said CEO Jason Brawner. "We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that."

Hamels, 33, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season.