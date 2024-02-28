Coinbase customers are seeing $0 in their accounts. The crypto exchange says it's investigating.

Some Coinbase customers are opening their digital wallets to find zero dollar balances in their accounts, an issue the cryptocurrency exchange platform acknowledged on Wednesday.

"We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts & may experience errors in buying or selling. Our team is investigating this & will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe," the company said on social media platform X, the former Twitter.

The company included a link to its website where customers can track the status of the incident.

Coinbase posted on update on its site, saying, "We're beginning to see improvement in customer trading. Due to increased traffic, some customers may still see errors in login, sends, receives and with some payment methods. Rest assured your funds are safe."

Some cryptocurrency traders who rely on the marketplace wrote in social media posts that the issue has eroded their trust in the platform. One user pointed out that the errors were occurring at "a key time in the market," given that bitcoin prices have surged in recent days and topped $60,000 each today.