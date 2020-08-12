Video shows dramatic helicopter rescue of 2 women stranded on island off California's coast

Two kayakers were rescued by a Coast Guard crew after becoming stranded on Anacapa Island, off of California's coast. CBS Los Angeles reports the women called for help Tuesday at about 3 p.m. after becoming stranded on a rocky outcropping while they were kayaking.

The Coast Guard sent boat and helicopter crews to the island and lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the kayakers. They were hoisted up to the helicopter and taken to Base Mugu, where emergency personnel were waiting for them.

Video shows the dramatic rescue, which Petty Officer 3rd Class Quincy Van Vleck said was rather unique "given the difficult location and challenging environmental conditions."

The women are in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.