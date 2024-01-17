Coachella's 2024 lineup has been announced. Here's what to know about the festival.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup Tuesday, teasing two back-to-back weekends of highly-anticipated shows — including a No Doubt reunion.

The festival, which was founded in 1999, draws attendees from all over the world for its star-studded shows every year. But where is Coachella, when is it happening and who is performing? Here's what you need to know.

When is Coachella?

The 23rd Coachella festival will take place over two weekends — April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2024.

Where is Coachella?

Coachella's home is in the Coachella Valley of Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club — an event facility with a 90,000 person capacity, according to the venue's website.

Who is performing?

This year's headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat — alongside a special reunion of No Doubt, the Gwen Stefani-fronted 1990s sensation behind hits "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl".

The group hasn't played a show together since 2015, but teased its performance in a video on X showing the band members reuniting over video chat while "Just A Girl" plays in the background.

Other major performers include J. Balvin, Peso Pluma, Blur, Ice Spice and more.

Where can I buy tickets?

The presale for festival passes begins Friday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Online registration for the presale is open now.

People who bought tickets for or attended the 2022 or 2023 festival can get early presale access beginning Thursday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PT, according to Coachella. Prospective festivalgoers can access this "loyalty presale" by registering with the same email used to purchase a wristband in either of those years.

What kinds of passes are available? How much do they cost?

Coachella offers tiered passes for general admission, general admission with shuttle service, and VIP. The cheapest tickets, which are already sold out for weekend one, are the GA tier 1 at $499. The most expensive ticket is the tier 2 VIP pass at $1,269.

Additionally, Coachella offers passes for car and camper parking and for tent space on the campground — all for added fees.

Wood lodge camping and hotel bundles that include stay and admission to the festival also exist, but will run you in the multi-thousands. Safari Camping and the Resort at Coachella are the festival's two most expensive options.