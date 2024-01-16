No Doubt to reunite at Coachella 2024; other headliners announced

The Coachella 2024 lineup has officially been released, paired with big news of the long-awaited reunion of beloved Orange County band No Doubt.

The show, which will take place on back-to-back weekends from April 12-14 and April 19-21, will also feature headliners in Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

Lana Del Rey will play both rounds of Friday shows, joined by Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert and many more before Los Angeles native Tyler, the Creator takes the stage to headline on Saturday. Doja Cat is slated for each Sunday performance along with J Balvin and Jhené Aiko.

No Doubt performing in 2012. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2024 marks the 23rd Coachella festival, which will again take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Though there are no specific dates as to when No Doubt will perform, it will be the first time that the band gets back together since 2015. They originally got together in 1986 in Anaheim, turning their unique blend of ska, punk, reggae and pop rock into five studio albums and more than 33 million record sales worldwide.

The band teased their return hours prior to the official release of the Coachella lineup on X, sharing a video where Stefani joined Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, the other members of No Doubt, on a video call where they all came to a consensus to play together again.