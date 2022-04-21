CNN+ to shut down less than a month after launching

CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launching.

In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. It launched March 29.

CNN+ began when its parent was still part of AT&T. It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

AT&T sank a reported $120 million into the venture last year, according to the Los Angeles Times, and hired a lineup of media stars including Fox News' Chris Wallace and NPR's Audie Cornish. Some of the show's on-air talent and programming will be absorbed into other networks at the company, but with a staff of 400 there will likely be layoffs, the Times reported.

