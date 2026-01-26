Climber dies in roughly 300 foot fall on Oregon's Mount Hood, authorities say

A climber on Oregon's Mount Hood was found dead Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says.

The office says it got a report at about 9:45 a.m. that a climber had fallen.

Witnesses who called 911 said they saw the climber fall approximately 300 feet near Devil's Kitchen, the office says, and when rescuers got to the climber, he or she was dead.

The climber's name won't be released until his or her family is notified, the office added.

Mount Hood is Oregon's highest peak, at more than 11,200 feet. Devil's Kitchen is near the top of the mountain.