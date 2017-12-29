Claire's says initial testing shows cosmetics tested to date "asbestos free"

The retail chain Claire's said Friday that initial testing showed "cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free," and that it would doing additional testing amid concerns that some of their makeup products for kids could be tainted with asbestos.

In a statement Friday, Claire's said initial testing "confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos-free European vendor."

According to CBS affiliate WPRI, a Rhode Island mother who works at a law firm specializing in asbestos litigation decided to have the glittery makeup she purchased for her daughter tested at a lab. She claims the makeup came back positive for asbestos, which has been linked to lung cancer, mesothelioma and other types of cancer.

The products listed are:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set, code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set, code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, code 21044