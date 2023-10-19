Citigroup fires employee for antisemitic social media post

San Francisco DA warns against hate crimes after anti-Israel graffiti found San Francisco DA warns against hate crimes after anti-Israel graffiti found 00:48

Citigroup has fired an employee for posting an antisemitic comment on social media.

The bank earlier on Thursday said it was looking into the matter after a worker's post was screenshotted and posted on the social media website X by the group Stop Antisemitism.

"We terminated the employment of the person who posting the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate in our bank," a Citi spokesperson stated in an email.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser referenced the bank's presence and workers in Israel in an earnings call last week, saying "we are a significant bank in the country" and that many of its employees were being called for military service.

Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. In the aftermath of the attack, tensions have flared in the U.S., including alleged crimes committed against both the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The Anti-Defamation League tallied 3,697 incidents involving antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in the U.S. last year, the highest in number since the ADL began tracking in 1979.

A national poll released Thursday by the ADL and the University of Chicago found about 10 million American adults hold both high levels antisemitism and support for political violence. "This population is also higher than the total number of Jews in the United States," the ADL said.