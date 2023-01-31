Watch CBS News
Cindy Williams, "Laverne & Shirley" actor, is dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Los Angeles. She was 75. Her death was confirmed by a family spokesperson, Liza Cranis. 

Cindy Williams in New York on June 10, 2015. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Williams' credits included the films "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation." But she was by far best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley." The show, a spinoff of "Happy Days," was one of the most popular shows on television in its prime. It ran from 1976 to 1983.

"Laverne & Shirley" was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams' and Marshall's chant of "schlemiel, schlimazel" as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall's more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 7:32 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

