Father beaten to death in front of home after incident at child's school, family says

A Maryland father of three is dead after a fight at his child's school came to his front door.

The man, identified by the Anne Arundel Police Department as 43-year-old Christopher Wright, was allegedly attacked outside his home in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood on Friday, May 19.

According to police, the incident began earlier that day, after a confrontation involving one of his children at Brooklyn Park Middle School. Wright's fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, said that after her 14-year-old son got into a fight at the school, three teens and two adults came to the family's home, reported 11 News, a local NBC News affiliate. CBS News Baltimore and Anne Arundel police described the perpetrators as three or four white men, in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Wright's family told CBS News Baltimore that the beating was retaliation for the school confrontation.

"Chris came out to tell them, like, he's not coming out here to fight, and they threatened at one point to come in and get him, and then they said, 'If he's not going to fight, then you're going to fight,'" Karopchinsky told 11 News. She said that all three children were home at the time.

According to 11 News, the incident was caught on security cameras that belonged to Wright. A neighbor's cameras also captured the beating.

Anne Arundel police said that officers responded to the assault at around 5 p.m. local time. He was transported to an area trauma center for "treatment of a life-threatening injury."

Wright was hospitalized and died on Saturday, May 20, at around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Police said that detectives from the department's homicide unit are investigating the incident.