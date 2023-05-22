Man killed in Brooklyn altercation, Anne Arundel County Police say

BALTIMORE -- A man died Saturday in the hospital after he was injured during an altercation in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at 5 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Arundel Road West, where first responders were found treating 43-year-old Christopher Wright.

Wright was taken to an area hospital, where he died Saturday night, police said.

Investigators believe three or four suspects, who were described as white men in their mid-20s to mid-30s, went to Wright's residence after an earlier confrontation, and another fight began.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.