CBSN
CBS/AP April 15, 2018, 7:45 PM

Florida man asks about stealing beer; learns it means jail

Christopher Maxwell

Indian River County Sheriff's Office/KLEW

SEBASTIAN, Fla. -- A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police said Christopher Maxwell, 33, soon found out.

Sebastian police told TCPalm.com Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. Friday but was told he couldn't buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1 and 7 a.m. In response to Maxwell's question, the clerk replied she would call 911. Maxwell still grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light and left. The clerk did as she said.

Police found Maxwell nearby with an 18-pack in each hand. Officers said he struggled when they tried to arrest him. 

"Upon exiting my patrol vehicle, I gave several commands for Maxwell to stop walking, but he refused and took a bladed stance towards me," an officer wrote in an affidavit, TCPalm.com reports.

He remained jailed Sunday on charges of petty theft and battery on a police officer. Records don't show if he has an attorney.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News