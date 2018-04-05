San Francisco officer known as "Hot Cop" sentenced to jail in hit-and-run crash

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco police officer known as the "Hot Cop of Castro" was sentenced to nine months in county jail for his involvement in a hit-and-run collision that left two men injured, CBS San Francisco reports. In addition to the nine month sentence, a judge also sentenced Christopher Kohrs to three years probation, along with various conditions including paying restitution to the victims.

A jury found Kohrs guilty last month of two counts of felony hit-and-run for the collision that occurred on Nov. 29, 2015.

After the verdict, Yaggy remanded Kohrs into custody without bail, explaining that her decision was partly based on the fact that Kohrs had fled from the collision and made himself unavailable to police for about eight hours.

Kohrs gained online fame from his time spent patrolling the Castro District and participating in events such as the San Francisco AIDS Foundation's Big Gay 10K race. However, his fame apparently backfired on the night of the crash as he drove an orange Dodge Charger alongside his brother and friend.

A crowd immediately appeared after Kohrs struck the two victims as they crossed the street. Some recognized him and began yelling "hot cop."

Kohr's defense attorney, Peter Furst, argued that some of the people in the crowd also shouted epithets and threatened Kohrs with physical violence, which prompted him to flee on foot from the scene while his brother and friend stayed behind. During the trial, prosecutors accused Kohrs of fleeing in order to avoid a blood-alcohol test and left the two victims for dead.

He turned himself in at police headquarters after he was identified by investigators as the registered owner and driver of the Dodge at the scene.

One of the hit-and-run victims suffered a missing tooth, a broken jaw, a fractured ankle and an injured shoulder ligament. The other victim suffered a broken nose, a broken eye socket, a broken neck, a brain hemorrhage, a spinal fracture and memory impairment.

Kohrs settled a civil lawsuit filed against him by one of the victims in March 2017.