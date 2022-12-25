Watch CBS News
Finding peace on Earth this Christmas

By Jon Wertheim

/ CBS News

Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth."  

That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.

You can find peace on Earth tonight in many places, but for millions of people living in the conflict zones where war rages on, a prayer for peace may be in order.

