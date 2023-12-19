Here's why your North Face, Supreme gifts might not arrive by Christmas Day

A behind-the-scenes look at how shipping companies handle the holiday rush

Popular clothing brands including The North Face, Supreme, Vans and more are letting customers know that their orders might not arrive in time for Christmas.

A recent cyberattack is interfering with their ability to deliver goods on schedule, the brands' parent company, VF Corp., revealed in a regulatory filing Monday.

VF Corp also owns Timberland, Smartwool, Dickies and more.

An apparent security breach resulted in unauthorized access to the company's IT systems and disrupted business operations, VF Corp. revealed in the filing. Hackers stole data from the company, including personal data, the filing shows.

While its brands' retail stores and web shops remain operational, allowing customers to place orders and make in-store purchases, the company's systems aren't fully up and running, leading to "operational disruptions" that could slow down order fulfillment.

Customers who try to place orders on VF Corp.-owned brands' websites are encountering messages informing them of anticipated shipping delays.

"Apologies, due to a logistical disruption, the estimated delivery dates shown in the checkout process are incorrect. You will be notified by email when your item ships and can then track it with the shipper," the alert reads.

VF Corp said the breach has hindered its ability to fulfill orders. Screenshot/ The North Face

VF Corp., which also owns Jansport and Eastpak, said it is working to reduce "disruption to its ability to serve its retail and brand e-commerce consumers and wholesale customers," in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

"The company's ability to fulfill orders is currently impacted," a company spokesperson said in the statement.

Many deadlines for guaranteed delivery by Christmas Day — which this year falls on a Monday, have already passed.

Shoppers willing to spend extra for expedited delivery have time to order goods online or send packages using the major carriers in the U.S. For example, consumers using the USPS' Priority Mail Express 1-day shipping option have until December 21 to mail packages in time for Christmas.