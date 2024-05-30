Chipotle insists its portions haven't shrunk, after TikTokers claim they did

Fast-casual Mexican food chain Chipotle is shutting down rumors that there's a way to get servers to fill your burrito with more meat or veggies: film them.

TikTok users, including influential food reviewers, have shared images of paltry looking food portions allegedly from Chipotle. The portions they claim are a far cry from the days when the chain would load up customers' plates with enough food to last days. Some of the fast-food sleuths also allege that when they filmed Chipotle workers fulfilling their orders, they received larger portions.

Chipotle called the claims false, and said it never instructed workers to serve bigger portions to customers with cameras or phones.

"Our intentions are to provide a great experience every time, and our meals have always been completely customizable so guests can vocalize or digitally select their desired portions when choosing from the list of real ingredients," Chipotle chief corporate affairs and food safety officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "There have been no changes in our portion sizes, and we have reinforced proper portioning with our employees. If we did not deliver on our value, we want our guests to reach out so we can make it right."

It's unclear what type of compensation the company plans to offer to any customers who might feel like they were slighted.

TikTok user Keith Lee, who has 16.3 million followers, said in May 3 video that he used to love Chipotle, but lately has been disappointed by the food. The post has more than 2 million views.

Lee filmed himself eating a few items from Chipotle's menu, including a bowl in which he struggled to find chicken. He ultimately found just four pieces, which he described as flavorless and cold.

TikTok user Drew Polenske chimed in too, addressing the alleged portion-size issue head on. "I speak for everybody when I say I am sick and tired of the Chipotle portion sizes and it needs to change."

"You remember peak chipotle. you know how they used to load those bowls up. they would give you enough food to feed a small village," he said. "And now I'll walk into Chipotle, I'll get three grains of rice and a piece of chicken if I'm lucky. I can't do it anymore." He urged people to leave one-star reviews for the company online.

Another TikTok user posted a video showing a Chipotle worker fulfilling his burrito order, which appeared to be stuffed to the gills with ingredients.

"The rumors are true. I held my phone up at Chipotle and they loaded my burrito," read a line of text in the video.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol weighed in on the social media trend, dubbed the "Chipotle phone method," telling CNBC he thinks it's "rude to our team members."

"We're not going all-you-can-eat, we are going great ingredients, great culinary, great bowls," he added.