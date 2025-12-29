China launches 2 days of live-fire military drills around Taiwan, prompting "rapid response exercise" by Taipei

China launched live-fire drills around Taiwan on Monday that it said would simulate a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports, prompting Taipei to condemn Beijing's "military intimidation."

The drills "further confirm (China's) nature as an aggressor, making it the greatest destroyer of peace," Taipei's defense ministry said.

Taiwan's military said it had established a response center, deployed "appropriate forces" and "carried out a rapid response exercise."

A ship fires a weapon during drills east of Taiwan in this screenshot from a video released by the Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Dec. 29, 2025. (China's Army's) Eastern Theater Command / Handout via REUTERS

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island democracy.

CBS News has reached out to the White House and Pentagon for comment.



The latest show of force by Beijing follows the announcement earlier this month of a record package of arms sales to Taiwan of more than $10 billion by the United States, Taiwan's main security backer, and Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, saying its military could get involved if China were to move against Taiwan. But the Chinese military didn't bring up the U.S. or Japan in its statement Monday morning.

China said it was conducting "live-fire training on maritime targets to the north and southwest of Taiwan" in large-scale exercises involving destroyers, frigates, fighters, bombers and drones.

A military spokesman said earlier that Beijing would send army, navy, air force and rocket force troops for "major military drills" code-named "Justice Mission 2025."

A woman works in a noodle store near a television screen in in Taipei, Taiwan, showing a news report on China's "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan on Dec. 29, 2025. Tsai Hsin-Han / REUTERS

The activities will focus on "sea-air combat readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockade on key ports and areas, as well as all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi of the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command.

Chinese authorities also published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where further live-fire activities would take place for ten hours on Tuesday.

"For the sake of safety, any irrelevant vessel or aircraft is advised not to enter the afore-mentioned waters and airspace," the statement said.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news conference that any attempts to stop China's unification of Taiwan with the mainland were "doomed to fail".

"External forces attempting to use Taiwan to contain China and arm Taiwan will only embolden pro-independence arrogance and push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war," Lin said.

Taiwan Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo condemned China's "disregard for international norms and the use of military intimidation to threaten neighboring countries."

Taipei said Monday it had detected four Chinese coastguard ships sailing off its northern and eastern coasts.

Its coastguard said it "immediately deployed large vessels to pre-position responses in relevant areas" and "sent additional support units."