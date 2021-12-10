Children of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy speak out about possible parole for their father's assassin

Kerry and Christopher Kennedy, two of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's children, speak out about the possible parole of their father's convicted assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, in a rare joint television interview with correspondent Lee Cowan for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 12 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Sen. Kennedy was killed on June 6, 1968. Sirhan, then 24, was convicted of murder and sentenced to die; his sentence was later commuted to life in prison. Now, a California parole board has decided Sirhan is no longer a threat to society and has recommended his release. His fate now rests in the hands of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Parole is something that you earn; it's not a right that you have," said Kerry Kennedy. "Sirhan Sirhan killed our father. He also shot five other people that night, five people. He hasn't apologized, taken responsibility … What would that do to your soul? Wouldn't you be walking around saying, 'Oh my God, how did this happen? How do I stop this? I'm so sorry. How can I make this up to you?' None of that."

"We need to be an advocate for our father; he is not here to advocate for himself," said Christopher Kennedy. "That's the legacy he taught us, the notion of duty and honor and what is required of a child, of family, of a country."

Kerry and Christopher Kennedy talk with Cowan about learning of the shooting, life growing up without their father, and what they want from Sirhan.

"We've all been through thousands of hours of therapy, 28-day programs, all sorts of things to, well, recover from the damage and the crime," Christopher Kennedy said of their father's murder. "We are living with it every day."

