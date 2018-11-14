Chick-fil-A to start home delivery, offer free sandwiches

Chick-fil-A is debuting a national delivery service, aiming to boost business to customers who are too busy to leave their home or office to grab a meal.

The company is partnering with DoorDash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide. Participating restaurants will deliver everything on the menu to customers within a 10-minute radius.

The service comes as Americans increasingly are snubbing restaurants in favor of delivery services or picking up their meals to eat at home or the office. About half of dinners purchased from a restaurant are eaten at home, partly due to cost as well as time, according to research company NPD. Restaurant meals, especially those with table service and tipping, cost more than eating at home, the company noted.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a statement. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

Chick-fil-A has been testing DoorDash delivery since 2017 in select markets.

Chicken sandwich code

Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 chicken sandwiches until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using a promo code, which is "CFADELIVERY."