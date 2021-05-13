Chick-fil-A imposes sauce limit amid industrywide shortages

First there was a nationwide chicken shortage. Now there is a shortage of dipping sauce for chicken, with the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A rationing customer handouts of its own sauces amid supply constraints as Americans bounce back from the COVID-19 recession

Restaurant managers at some of Chick-fil-A's 2,600 locations across the country are advising team members to allow customers just one dipping sauce portion per entrée ordered. The company said it is doing everything it can to restore its supply of sauces to usual levels.

"Due to industrywide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience."

The restaurant chain added it has not been affected by the nation's chicken shortage, caused by Americans turning to comfort foods during the pandemic, ordering chicken meals from local restaurants and straining poultry producers.

The pandemic has also stoked shortages of semiconductor chips, used cars, computers and video game consoles. The supply constraint has hampered auto manufacturing and driven up used car prices as rental car companies and individuals scramble to get their hands on vehicles now that travel is becoming easier with the widespread COVID-19 vaccine rollout.