Inclement weather stalls unprecedented NASCAR street race in Chicago

The 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race got off to a bumpy start Saturday when The Loop 121 Xfinity Series race, the highlight of opening day, was postponed due to the looming threat of thunderstorms.

Shortly after the race commenced around 5:30 p.m. local time, lightning in the vicinity prompted a rain delay, which eventually led to an official postponement.

#TheLoop121 has been rescheduled for tomorrow, at 10 AM CT on USA. due to weather. Gates open at 9AM CT. Thank you for your patience and we'll see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GuTzIjJbCY — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 1, 2023

In a statement, NASCAR explained that "due to the possibility of ongoing lightning activity and out of concern for public safety, it was necessary to evacuate the premises. Although NASCAR had initially aimed to resume the event later tonight, the return of spectators to the grandstands depended on the approval of city officials. Additionally, the forecast predicted several more hours of lightning, ultimately resulting in the postponement until 10 a.m."

The scheduled post-race concert featuring The Chainsmokers was also canceled due to the weather.

Grant Park had been transformed from an expansive green oasis with impressive landmarks, into a thrilling 2.2-mile course featuring 12 exhilarating turns. Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic and recognizable cityscapes, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, was formed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Last year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and NASCAR forged a three-year agreement to introduce a street course in bustling Chicago. This visionary concept sparked months of meetings, extensive planning, and collaborative efforts among various departments and community members.

Julie Giese, President of the Chicago Street Race, and her team understand the significance of this historic moment.

"It's an education process. We needed to learn Chicago, Chicago needed to learn NASCAR, and I think now that we are here, there's just this great buzz that we are about to make history," Giese told CBS News.

Hundreds of tires can be found spread across Grant Park in preparation for NASCAR Chicago's street race. Analisa Novak/CBS News

The once-bustling pedestrian areas have been completely transformed, now covered with hundreds of spare tires, while diligent crews meticulously position their vehicles for final rounds of inspections and checks.

Leading up to the race, drivers like Connor Mosack have dedicated themselves to thorough preparation, refining their skills on simulation courses. On Friday, he and other drivers finally had the opportunity to experience the track firsthand through walk-throughs.

Reflecting on his initial impressions, Mosack told CBS News, "I feel okay. There are definitely some corners where a throttle hanger or brake failure could spell trouble, but you just try to go into it and not dwell on that."

In the bustling atmosphere of Grant Park, dedicated crews position their racing vehicles for some of the final rounds of inspections. Analisa Novak/CBS News

Drivers will have their first and only chance to practice and drive the track just 50 minutes before the command to start engines is given for the cup qualifying round.

NASCAR Cup Series driver and former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, who has driven courses across the world, ranked the Chicago course he saw on simulation above races he competed in Monaco and Singapore. He said there are several challenges he saw including several 90-degree corners on the track.

"It's a challenging track. You got to throw the bumps into it, you've got the overpasses. It's gonna be tough for us to learn in 50 minutes. You know, to have confidence in the car and the track to push it and break where we think we can break," he said.

While the event represents a breath of fresh air to the sport, some Chicagoans view it as a headache as street closures are expected to cause traffic backups during a busy Fourth of July weekend. The race comes as the city is grappling with poor air quality in the days leading up to the event due to wafting smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Even so, a crowd of about 100,000 is being anticipated as NASCAR weekend promises a star-studded concert lineup featuring The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett, and Miranda Lambert. General admission tickets start at $269, with the event projected to generate over $113 million in economic impact and more than $3 million in tax revenue for the city of Chicago.

Amid Formula One's rapid expansion within the United States, NASCAR aims to replicate the success of hosting a grand event in one of America's largest metropolitan cities, while also attracting new fans to the sport. Longtime fans like Daniel Blaufman from New Hampshire and Mike McGowan from South Carolina recognize and appreciate the significance of the race.

Fans like Daniel Blaufman from New Hampshire and Mike McGowan sit outside the gated entry, hoping to catch a glimpse of the preparations on Friday. Analisa Novak/CBS News

Eagerly anticipating the event, they sat outside the gated entry, hoping to catch a glimpse of the preparations on Friday.

For Blaufman, a first-time visitor to Chicago, this race represents a pivotal moment, signifying a new direction for the sport — and its fans.

"I think it's showing that we are able to do more than one thing. That we aren't just left turns or even road courses," Blaufman said.