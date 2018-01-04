AP January 4, 2018, 11:27 AM

Chibok girl found nearly 4 years after mass abduction, Nigeria confirms

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) looks on while his wife Dolapo (C) comforts one of the 21 freed Chibok girls freed on October 13, 2016 from Boko Haram.

Philip Ojisua/AFP/Getty Images

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigerian authorities say another girl seized during a mass abduction from a boarding school in Chibok nearly four years ago has been found. She was found in the company of another young woman who had a child with her.  

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed Thursday that the girl's name was on the list of abducted Chibok girls.  

More than 100 of the girls remain captives of the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, with many forced to marry their kidnappers. 

Chibok community leader Madu Usman expressed happiness that the girl finally was free but said efforts must be made to find all those who remain in captivity. 

The militants abducted 276 girls in 2014. Some escaped on their own, while more than 80 were released last year after negotiations. 

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular