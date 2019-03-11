Conagra recalling almost 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products

Conagra Brands is recalling 2,871 pounds of Chef Boyardee microwavable chicken and rice products because they were misbranded and might contain allergens that weren't declared on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says. The products were labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products, the FSIS said, adding that they might have milk and wheat in them, both of which are known allergens.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019 by the Milton, Pa.-based company.

The items involved are 7.5 ounce canned microwavable bowls of "Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables" on the label, a package code of 210090151050045L and "Best by" date of July 08, 2020 on the bottom of the bowl. The products being called back have the establishment number "EST. 794" on the bottom of the bowl.

Chef Boyardee microwavable rice with chicken and vegetables being recalled Conagra Brands / U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

They were shipped to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York, but there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions in anyone who ate the products.

The problem was discovered by Conagra after it got consumer complaints that bowls of microwave beef ravioli were mislabeled as "chicken with rice & vegetables." The FSIS was notified Friday.

Consumers who bought the items should throw them out or bring them back to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.