Cheetos lure hungry javelina into an unexpected ride in Arizona

Chester the Cheetah isn't the only one who finds Cheetos dangerous. A hungry javelina in Arizona pursuing an open bag of the cheesy snack in an empty car ended up going for an accidental drive when it became trapped and bumped the vehicle into neutral.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon.

Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, they are typically active at night and will visit neighborhoods near the desert to find food, water or shelter.

After speaking with the car's owner and other residents, they determined the car's hatch back had been left open overnight. The javelina jumped in to get to the bag. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside.

Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

The sheriff's department said on Instagram the hungry animal left no crumbs behind.