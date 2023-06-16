Michael Jordan has sold NBA team Charlotte Hornets

NBA legend Michael Jordan is selling the Charlotte Hornets to a group of investors led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Aside from Plotkin and Schnall, the group of investors include North Carolina rapper Jermaine "J. Cole" Cole and country music singer Eric Church.

Jordan has been the Hornets' majority owner since 2010 and will remain a minority owner after the transaction, which must still be approved by majority of league owners.

This is a developing story.