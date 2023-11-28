Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, long regarded as CEO Warren Buffett's right-hand man, died Tuesday at age 99.
Munger died in a California hospital, Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement posted on its website.
"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett said in the statement.
