Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

By Megan Cerullo

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, long regarded as CEO Warren Buffett's right-hand man, died Tuesday at age 99. 

Munger died in a California hospital, Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement posted on its website.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett said in the statement.

