Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade shares jump on reports of possible merger

Shares of Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade surged on Thursday amid reports of a possible merger that would unite two of the biggest brokerage firms.

The deal, under which Schwab reportedly would buy TD Ameritrade, could be announced as early as today, CNBC reports. Schwab's stock rose 10% in pre-market trading, while TD Ameritrade jumped 25%.

A combination of the brokerages would come amid a price war within the financial services industry. Many major brokerages, including Schwab and TD Ameritrade, have slashed their commissions to zero. While that's reduced costs for consumers, it means the financial services industry is searching for other sources of revenue.

The deal could be valued at $26 billion, Fox Business reports.

This is a developing story ....