"CBS This Morning" co-hosts share their favorite podcast interviews

As the "CBS This Morning" Podcast celebrates its two-year anniversary, our co-hosts are sharing some of their most memorable interviews from the past year.

Gayle King

Elizabeth Smart: Nearly 16 Years Later

"I, like most of America, was relieved and overjoyed when the news broke that she was safe after being kidnapped and held for nine months back in 2002," King said. "So to meet her and see for myself that she survived an horrific experience and is now helping others was exciting and very satisfying."

Christopher Spinder/CBS News

Author and advocate Elizabeth Smart speaks with King about her book, "Where There's Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up." Smart caught the nation's attention in 2002 when at 14 years old she was kidnapped in the middle of the night while sleeping. Tortured, chained and raped, Smart was rescued months later and her captors were imprisoned. Nearly 16 years later, Smart shares how even in the darkest moments she had hope and faith.

Jason Reynolds discusses new novel with Gayle King

"How does a guy who had never read a book until he was 17 become a best selling author? Apparently not so difficult when Queen Latifah is your inspiration. He's tells a very compelling story about himself and the characters he creates," King said.

CBS News

King and New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds discuss his new young adult novel, "Long Way Down." They talk about how he didn't pick up a novel until he was 17 years old and what inspires him, including a special guest appearance by Queen Latifah.













John Dickerson

John Lithgow on his new play, "Stories by Heart," and playing Churchill

"My favorite podcast this year was talking to John Lithgow. We were in his green room right before his amazing one man show. We talked about Shakespeare, we talked about acting, we talked about creativity. It was just a great conversation and it was lot of fun," Dickerson said.

Dickerson chats with actor John Lithgow at the American Airlines Theatre before a performance of his one-man Broadway show, "Stories by Heart." They discuss the deep personal significance behind the play, the three keys to pulling go a successful Shakespeare production and the preparation he undertook to play Winston Churchill in "The Crown."

Norah O'Donnell

Bestselling "Instapoet" Rupi Kaur on feminism, being a woman of color

"I had never interviewed an 'Instapoet' before, so I decided I'd start with the biggest one out there, Rupi Kaur, whose books are a relief from the stress and anxiety that each of us feels every day. Talking to her was enlightening," O'Donnell said.

CBS News

Hear "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell's extended interview with poet and bestselling author Rupi Kaur. Kaur first rose to fame on Instagram in 2015 as a young and controversial voice of feminism. At just 25 years old, Kaur has already topped the New York Times best-seller list twice.

Subscribe to the "CBS This Morning" Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, TuneIn, RadioPublic, PocketCast, and RSS feed. You can email us your questions, comments and suggestions at CTMPodcast@cbsnews.com.