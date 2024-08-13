Catholic priest shortage gives rise to California "megachurch" as parishes expand

A look at a Catholic megachurch in California

A look at a Catholic megachurch in California

A look at a Catholic megachurch in California

Visalia, California — For Catholics in Central California, bigger means better — and St. Charles Borromeo Church feels heaven-sent. The largest Catholic parish church in North America has 3,200 seats, sprawls nearly an acre and cost $21 million to build.

"This is a Catholic megachurch," said Bishop Joseph Brennan, who leads the Diocese of Fresno.

Father Alex Chavez, a pastor at the church, is still struck by its massive scale. And as big as it is, it could be even bigger.

"There's room for growth. I could always add masses," Chavez said.

The Catholic Church is facing a labor crisis decades in the making. Over a half-century, the average size of a parish increased by 60%, while the number of priests dropped by 40%, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.

"It's huge, and it's really across the board," Brennan said. "It's complicated, but there are all kinds of issues."

Among them are inadequate recruiting of young men, societal issues including materialism and career success, family issues such as broken homes and the legacy of the church's sex abuse scandals, according to Vocation Ministry.

The Fresno Diocese recently ordained six new priests — their most since 1968. But Brennan says he could use 25 every year.

"I think nowadays, especially for my generation, commitment's a strong word," said Jimmy Millan, one of the new priests at St. Charles Borromeo.

Joseph Klinge, another newly ordained priest, says the Catholic Church's history of sexual abuse have marred the image of the priesthood.

"I've had people call me a pedophile, just for wanting to become a priest. There's wounds or scars, because that's a horrible thing," Klinge said.

Still, the new priests are hopeful things could turn around.

Until it does, this megachurch merges four parishes into one behemoth. Across three Sunday masses, 8,000 parishioners in total fill the pews.

"We're responding to a very real need. So Jesus would walk through the door and say, 'Well it's not what I had in mind, but way to go, guys. It's a creative approach.'"