America's biggest megachurches, ranked

Back
    Next
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked
    • America's biggest megachurches, ranked

    • 29 (TIE). First Baptist Church of Hammond (Hammond, Indiana)

      We're living in the era of the megachurch. The United States has more than 1,300 megachurches, according to the Hartford Institute for Religious Research, which defines them as very active Protestant congregations with an average of 2,000 or more weekend attendees and a multitude of outreach programs and ministries.

      That research also finds roughly 50 churches have a weekly attendance between 10,000 to 47,000 people. Here are the biggest megachurches in the country, based on the number of weekly visitors. 

      The First Baptist Church of Hammond, in Indiana, has about 17,700 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: First Baptist Church of Hammond via First Baptist Church of Hammond official Facebook page

    • 29 (TIE). Sagemont Church (Houston)

      Sagemont Church of Houston also has about 17,700 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Sagemont Church via Sagemont Church official Facebook page

    • 27 (TIE). Living Word Christian Center (Chicago)

      The Living Word Christian Center, a non-denominational church in Chicago, has about 18,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Living Word Christian Center via Living Word Christian Center official Facebook page

    • 27 (TIE). Temple of Praise (Washington, D.C.)

      The Temple of Praise in Washington, D.C., also has about 18,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Temple of Praise via Temple of Praise official Facebook page

    • 26. Woodlands Church (The Woodlands, Texas)

      The Woodlands Church in Texas has about 18,400 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Woodlands Church via Woodlands Church official Facebook page

    • 25. Calvary Chapel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

      Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, has about 18,500 weekly visitors. The church has 30,000 members. 

      Credit: Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale via Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale official Facebook page

    • 23 (TIE). Christ Fellowship (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

      Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has about 19,000 weekly visitors.  

      Credit: Christ Fellowship via Christ Fellowship official Facebook page

    • 23 (TIE). Elevation Church (Charlotte, North Carolina)

      Elevation Church, which has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia, has about 19,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Elevation Church via Elevation Church official Facebook page

    • 19 (TIE). Greater Allen A. M. E. Cathedral (New York)

      Greater Allen A. M. E. Cathedral, in the Queens borough of New York City, has about 20,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Greater Allen A. M. E. Cathedral of New York via Greater Allen A. M. E. Cathedral of New York official Facebook page

    • 19 (TIE). Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church (Dallas)

      Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dallas also has about 20,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church via Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church official Facebook page

    • 19 (TIE). New Light Christian Center Church (Houston)

      New Light Christian Center Church in Houston has about 20,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: New Light Christian Center Church via New Light Christian Center Church official Facebook page

    • 19 (TIE). West Angeles Cathedral (Los Angeles)

      West Angeles Cathedral in Los Angeles has about 20,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: West Angeles Cathedral via West Angeles Cathedral official Facebook page

    • 18. Dream City Church (Phoenix)

      Dream City Church, an Assemblies of God church in Phoenix, has about 21,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Dream City Church via Dream City Church official Facebook page

    • 17. Central Christian Church (Henderson, Nevada)

      Central Christian Church in Nevada has about 21,100 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Central Christian Church via Central Christian Church official Facebook page

    • 16. Southeast Christian Church (Middletown, Kentucky)

      Southeast Christian Church in Kentucky has about 21,800 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Southeast Christian Church via Southeast Christian Church official Facebook page

    • 15. Northland, A Church Distributed (Longwood, Florida)

      Northland, A Church Distributed in Longwood, Florida, has about 22,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Northland, A Church Distributed via Northland, A Church Distributed official Facebook page

    • 14. Saddleback Church (Lake Forest, California)

      Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, has about 22,100 weekly visitors. 

      Pastor Rick Warren, who founded the church, developed a national following with his best-selling books, including "A Purpose Driven Life."

      Credit: Saddleback Church via Saddleback Church official Facebook page

    • 13. Crossroads Church (Cincinnati)

      Crossroads Church - Cincinnati, an interdenominational church, has about 22,700 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Crossroads via official Crossroads Facebook page

    • 12. Second Baptist Church (Houston)

      Second Baptist Church Houston has about 23,700 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Second Baptist Church Houston via Second Baptist Church Houston official Facebook page

    • 11. Faith Church (St. Louis, Missouri; West Palm Beach, Florida)

      Faith Church, which has four campuses in Missouri and Florida, has about 25,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Faith Church via Faith Church official Facebook page

    • 10. Willow Creek Community Church (South Barrington, Illinois)

      Willow Creek Community Church, in Illinois, has about 25,800 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Willow Creek Community Church via Willow Creek Community Church official Facebook page

    • 8 (TIE). Gateway Church (Southlake, Texas)

      Gateway Church, in Texas, has about 27,000 weekly visitors. The church has about 36,000 members. 

      Credit: Gateway Church via Gateway Church official Facebook page

    • 8 (TIE). Christ's Church of the Valley (Peoria, Arizona)

      Christ's Church of the Valley, in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, has about 27,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Christ's Church of the Valley via Christ's Church of the Valley official Facebook page

    • 7. First Baptist Church (Jacksonville, Florida)

      First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, has about 28,000 weekly visitors.

      Credit: First Baptist Church of Jacksonville via First Baptist Church of Jacksonville official Facebook page

    • 6. Christian Cultural Center (Brooklyn, New York)

      The Christian Cultural Center, in Brooklyn, New York, has about 30,000 weekly visitors.

      Credit: Christian Cultural Center via Christian Cultural Center official Facebook page

    • 5. NewSpring Church (Anderson, South Carolina)

      NewSpring Church, in South Carolina, has about 31,800 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: NewSpring Church via NewSpring Church official Facebook page

    • 4. North Point Community Church (Alpharetta, Georgia)

      North Point Community Church, in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, has about 36,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: North Point Community Church via North Point Community Church official Facebook page

    • 3. Lakewood Church (Houston)

      Lakewood Church in Houston has about 43,500 weekly visitors. 

      Joel Osteen, whose sermons are often televised, is the pastor there. 

      Credit: Lakewood Church via Lakewood Church official Facebook page

    • 2. Church of the Highlands (Birmingham, Alabama)

      Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, has about 43,600 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Church of the Highlands via Church of the Highlands official Facebook page

    • 1. Life.Church (Edmond, Oklahoma)

      Life.Church, in Oklahoma, has about 53,000 weekly visitors. 

      Credit: Life.Church via Life.Church official Facebook page