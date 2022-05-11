Carvana fires 2,500 workers, some via Zoom. "I am sorry," CEO says.

Carvana, blaming a "recession" in auto sales, said it is cutting 2,500 jobs and informed some workers of the layoffs via Zoom. The online car retailer also sent an email to workers from CEO Ernie Garcia III that said most of the cuts would be in the company's operations division.

"I am sorry," Garcia said in the email.

Carvana shares plunged nearly $6, or 16%, on Wednesday, to $30.70. The company's stock has tumbled 87% since the start of the year amid its slowing growth and a spike in vehicle prices.

Garcia, whose billionaire father is a major shareholder in Carvana, said the workers losing their jobs will receive four weeks of pay as well as one week for every year of service with the company. In a regulatory filing, the Phoenix-based company also said that its executive team is go with salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.

The reaction on social media, including among people who said they were cut in the round of layoffs, was negative. Many criticized Carvana for relying on Zoom and email to inform workers that they were losing their jobs.

"Just got fired in a Zoom with 600 other people because they accidentally hired too many people for the year," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said, "There was no notice, just an email yesterday that we were all working from home then this email about letting people go this morning."

In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, Carvana said it had "as many conversations as we could in person, and where in-person was not possible, we spoke to our team members over Zoom." The spokesperson added, "Not all of the conversations were through Zoom."

Shades of Better.com?

The incident recalls another incident late last year when real estate company Better.com asked 900 employees to attend a Zoom call before the holidays. But rather than offering an end-of-year message to workers, CEO Vishal Garg informed attendees they were being fired. Garg's mass dismissal sparked outrage, with people calling the mass video layoff "crass" and criticizing its timing around the holidays.

Carvana, which sells online and delivers used vehicles to buyers, said the layoffs represent 12% of its workforce.

"Recent macroeconomic factors have pushed automotive retail into recession," the company said in a statement sent to CBS MoneyWatch.

"While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business," the company added.

The layoffs come just a few weeks after Carvana posted a $506 million loss in the first quarter, six times larger than the same period a year ago. The company also recently acquired Adesa U.S.'s used vehicle auction business for $2.2 billion.

—With reporting from the Associated Press.