Jimmy Carter's funeral will cause some closings and service changes. Here's what to expect.

President Joe Biden has pronounced Thursday, Jan. 9, to be a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, a day that coincides with the 39th president's state funeral.

In addition to ordering that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days, Mr. Biden on Monday issued an executive order that has federal offices closing for the day in honor of Carter, who died on Dec.29 at the age of 100, the longest-living U.S. president.

Not all federal workers get the day off, however, as some are essential. But post offices will be closed, and most mail won't be delivered.

Wall Street is largely shutting down on Thursday, as it did on the last national day of mourning after former President George H.W. Bush died in December 2018.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom," Lynn Martin, president of NYSE Group, stated in a release announcing that the New York Stock Exchange would close markets on Thursday to honor his passing.

"President Carter was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete. His contributions will be felt by those around the world for years to come," Tal Cohen, Nasdaq's president, said in announcing the exchange would shut down trading of U.S. equities and options.

The bond market is closing early, at 2 p.m., EST, at the recommendation of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Most banks will remain open on Thursday as it is not an official federal holiday.

The same holds true for most public schools, but many are expected to observe a minute of silence on Thursday at 10 a.m., when Carter's funeral is scheduled to start at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.