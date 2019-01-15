Broadway legend Carol Channing dead at 97

Carol Channing, the iconic actress, singer and comedian who starred in the Broadway hit "Hello, Dolly!" has died. Her publicist, B. Harlan Boll, confirmed to CBS News that Channing died at 12:31 a.m. in Rancho Mirage, California, of natural causes. Channing was 97.

Channing had suffered strokes over the past year, Boll said. No events have been scheduled, as was her wish.

Carol Channing visits "The View" on July 21, 2010. ABC/Donna Svennevik

Channing won a Tony award for her starring performance in the 1964 musical "Hello, Dolly!" The show opened on Broadway almost exactly 55 years ago to this day, on Jan. 16, 1964.

Channing also starred in numerous films, including Thoroughly Modern Millie, The First Traveling and Saleslady. She was also a fixture on a variety of TV shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show and Hollywood Squares.

Channing's husband, former rancher and local political leader Harry Kullijian, died in 2011 on the eve of his 92nd birthday.