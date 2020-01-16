Mets part ways with Carlos Beltran amid cheating scandal

The New York Mets announced Thursday the team's manager Carlos Beltran is leaving the organization, amid a cheating scandal that's shaking up several Major League Baseball teams. In a statement, the Mets said they "agreed to mutually part ways."

"This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets," said owner Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the joint statement. "We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career."

In his own statement, Beltran said he was grateful for the opportunity but agreed the decision to step down was in the "best interest of the team."

"I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future," he said.

Beltran is the latest manager out of a job after an MLB report found the Astros used technology to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 season. Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fired along with general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was let go on Tuesday.

Beltran played under both Hinch and Cora for the Astros in 2017 and was the only player mentioned by name in the report. He was only hired as the new manager for the Mets in November. He played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011.