Cardi B rejects plea deal in strip club brawl

Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee last August. The rapper is due back in court next month on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.

Police said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club in Flushing when she argued with a bartender last August. A fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, police said, slightly injuring the woman and another employee. A lawyer for Cardi B has said the rapper didn't harm anybody.

The rapper did not speak to journalists before or after her three-minute court appearance on Friday, WNBC reported.

Police said Cardi B and nine other people in her party took off after the fight, but the rapper agreed to surrender after the bartender identified her. Investigators said they were trying to determine if the fight was over a romantic dispute.

Cardi B on April 19, 2019 in New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

In September, Cardi B was left with a welt on her head after an altercation with rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party. A witness told The Associated Press that Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Cardi B reportedly threw her shoe at Minaj and tried to attack Minaj because she thought the "Chun-Li" rapper had made fun of her daughter. Minaj responded on her Queen Radio show and said, "I would never ridicule anyone's child... I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting ... These lies are ridiculous."