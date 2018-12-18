Cardi B gets asked on a date at senior center on "Carpool Karaoke"

Cardi B recently announced her split from estranged husband Offset, but it seems she already has options. On Monday's "Carpool Karaoke" on James Corden's the "Late Late Show," the rapper and Corden headed to the Culver City Senior Center for an impromptu gig, where she received plenty of attention.

After performing some of Cardi's music on the car ride, including, "Bodak Yellow," Corden decided to whisk her to the senior center after the rapper admitted that one of her most awkward performances was at a bar mitzvah not too long ago. She said, "I never performed in from of so many kids, and then my DJ didn't have the clean version of my songs."

The rapper confessed, "I just felt so awkward saying the curse words. But those kids were having a good time, and I had a good time too." Corden decided to even it out, he'd take her to meet with some senior citizens instead.

At a mind/body dance class, Cardi performed her hit "I Like It" as she danced with some of the seniors. That's when one smooth talker moved in.

One man named Gunther approached Cardi and said, "I'm very pleased to meet you. Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?"

She laughed and responded, "Uh, I, um, sure!"

Later, Cardi admitted that she doesn't know how to drive, even though she owns plenty of luxury cars. "I have a Lambo, a Lamborghini truck, a have a Bentley truck, I have a Maybach and I have a Suburban," she said.

"OK, so, five cars," said Corden. "So here's my biggest question: You can't drive. So what's the point of having the cars?"

"To take pictures with," Cardi hit back as she laughed.

Watch the whole segment below.

Over the weekend, Cardi B asked her fans to leave Offset alone after he unexpectedly interrupted her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night, asking her to forgive him and get back together with him. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper had just begun her set at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds when a sign that said "Take Me Back Cardi" was revealed on stage.