Capitol Police arrest man with machete amid Carter visitation and ahead of Trump meeting

Washington — Capitol Police said officers arrested a man with a machete and other knives on Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol Visitor Center.

The arrest comes hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's planned visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans as lawmakers consider how to enact his agenda and as the public pays homage to former President Jimmy Carter, who is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Those wishing to view Carter's casket are entering through the Capitol Visitor Center.

Capitol Police said they arrested the man after 2 p.m. as he was going through security at the Capitol Visitor Center.

"Our officers spotted a machete in the man's bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete," the agency said, adding that it also found three knives in his bag.

The man was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, according to Capitol Police.

Law enforcement increased security around the Capitol before Monday, when lawmakers met to count the electoral votes and affirm Trump's victory.