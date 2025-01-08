Watch CBS News
Politics

Capitol Police arrest man with machete amid Carter visitation and ahead of Trump meeting

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Capitol police on threats towards lawmakers
Massive spike in violent threats made against lawmakers, Capitol police say 04:06

Washington — Capitol Police said officers arrested a man with a machete and other knives on Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol Visitor Center. 

The arrest comes hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's planned visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans as lawmakers consider how to enact his agenda and as the public pays homage to former President Jimmy Carter, who is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Those wishing to view Carter's casket are entering through the Capitol Visitor Center. 

Capitol Police said they arrested the man after 2 p.m. as he was going through security at the Capitol Visitor Center. 

"Our officers spotted a machete in the man's bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete," the agency said, adding that it also found three knives in his bag. 

The man was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, according to Capitol Police. 

Law enforcement increased security around the Capitol before Monday, when lawmakers met to count the electoral votes and affirm Trump's victory.

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.