Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card review 2023

With Capital One's VentureOne rewards credit card users can earn miles toward future trips with no annual fee. Getty Images

There are many types of credit cards out there. For those that travel often, cards that earn points and miles — often called travel reward cards — can be a smart option to choose.

With these, each dollar you spend helps you earn miles to put toward future travel. They also may give you certain travel discounts, perks, and protections (like travel insurance, for instance).

One such card is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card. Are you considering a travel credit card for your expenditures? Here's what you need to know about this card and whether it's right for you.

What is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card?

The Capital One VentureOne is a rewards credit card designed to help you earn travel miles on your regular spending. You get 1.25 miles per dollar spent (more if you buy travel through Capital One's platform) and there are bonus miles just for signing up.

The card is issued by Capital One bank and comes with a 0% introductory APR that lasts for 15 months. After that, your APR will range between 19.74% and 29.74%, depending on your credit.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards travel perks breakdown

Since the VentureOne card is a travel credit card, let's dive into the travel perks first. When you sign up for the card and spend at least $500 in the first three months, you'll automatically get 20,000 bonus miles. Beyond that initial bonus, you can earn:

1.25 miles per every dollar spent

5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars you book through Capital One Travel

Travel miles can be transferred to more than 15 different travel loyalty programs or you can redeem rewards for reimbursements toward past travel expenses (within 90 days). You'll also get automatic travel accident insurance when booking trips with your card. Finally, there are no foreign transaction fees when you use your VentureOne card outside of the U.S.

Other perks

The card comes with other benefits, too. Capital One VentureOne offers rental car collision and theft coverage and extended warranties on certain items purchased with the card.

If you're not planning on traveling, you can also use your rewards to pay down your card balance or on Amazon or Paypal (as currency for purchases).

Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card rates and fees

The VentureOne card comes with no annual fee and the interest rate is 0% on new purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months. After that, the rate varies depending on your credit score.

Balance transfers come with a 3% fee (at least during the first 15 months when there's an introductory rate on transfers), and cash advances cost $4 or 3% of the amount — whichever is greater. Late payment fees are $40.

Capital One VentureOne card pros and cons

The biggest perk of the VentureOne card is its ability to help you quickly build up travel miles, particularly if you use the card often. It also has a handy travel platform you can use to book trips, and if you opt not to travel for a while, you have other options for using your miles.

The 0% promo APY can make the VentureOne card a good balance transfer option, too, though keep in mind the 3% transfer fee it comes with.

On the downside, the card is only for consumers with "excellent" credit. According to Capital One, this means you've never declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan, you've never been more than 60 days late on a credit card, medical bill or loan in the last year, and you've had a loan or credit card with a limit over $5,000 for at least three years.

