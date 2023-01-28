3 dead, 4 wounded after latest shooting in California

Beverly Crest shooting; 3 victims were inside a car when shot Beverly Crest shooting; 3 victims were inside a car when shot 02:08

At least three people were killed and four others wounded in an overnight shooting in California, according to the Associated Press.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado told the Associated Press that the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. outside a home in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood in L.A. near Beverly Hills. The three people killed, he said, were in a vehicle, while the four who were injured were standing outside.

The LAPD said on Twitter that they received multiple 911 calls summoning them to the scene, where they found five victims. Three were pronounced dead on arrival, while two were injured.

Two other victims had driven themselves to a medical center, according to CBS Los Angeles, and upon their arrival, paramedics transported them to a trauma care hospital. The two injured people who remained at the scene were taken to UCLA Medical Center by paramedics.

According to the LAPD, two of the injured people are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. No information is being released about the deceased or injured victims at this time, police said.

Police said the home that the victims were standing outside was a "short-term rental property." Additional occupants of the house are being interviewed, as are neighbors and other witnesses. No information about a suspect or motive is being made available at this time.

LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told CBS Los Angeles that the department believes there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is the sixth mass shooting in California in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Beverly Crest is about 20 miles from Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed on Jan. 21.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.