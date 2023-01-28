Beverly Crest fatal shooting: 3 dead 4 critical, police say no suspect information

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt., Bruce Borihanh provided updates on the Beverly Crest fatal Saturday morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded; two critically. The suspect remains unknown and at large.

Around 2:40 a.m. police received a call of "an assault with a deadly weapon." in the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of those shot were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the surviving gunshot victims drove themselves to a medical center and were then transported to a trauma care hospital, while the other surviving two gunshot wound victims were transported by paramedics at the scene directly to a trauma care hospital. Of the total four gunshot wound victims, two are in critical condition while two are stable, according to Borihanh.

The ages and genders of those who died are not being released yet. The coroner will release that information in due time.

Borihanh said the home where the shooting occurred is a short-term rental. He did not specify what type of gathering it was, and would not say specifically if it was a party or not.

Based on the investigation so far, Borihanh said LAPD does not believe the suspect poses any further danger to the public.

The investigation continues with homicide detectives interviewing neighbors and searching out home surveillance video.