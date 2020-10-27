Watch Live: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives update on response to wildfires and COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to COVID-19 as well as wildfires, which have kept tens of thousands of people away from their homes.

The Silverado Fire, which broke out east of Irvine and Lake Forest in Southern California, has forced 91,000 people to evacuate and came dangerously close to neighborhoods early Tuesday morning as firefighters successfully battled to hold back the flames.

How to watch Newsom's wildfire and COVID-19 update today

What: California Governor Gavin Newsom briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 and wildfires

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

Location: California

California Online stream: Live on CBSN Los Angeles in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The Silverado Fire had burned 11,200 acres acres with 5% containment as of early Tuesday morning, CBS Los Angeles reported. No homes have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, a wildfire that erupted Monday afternoon in Corona amid strong Santa Ana winds continued its rapid growth early Tuesday morning. The Blue Ridge Fire burned at least 8,000 acres with no containment as of 5:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. It forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Contributing: The Associated Press